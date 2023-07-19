Zephany Nurse says she's still working on relationship with biological family

Nurse was kidnapped as a newborn from Groote Schuur Hospital in April 1997. It was only when she hit high school and unknowingly made friends with her biological sister about 17 years later that she learned who she really was.

CAPE TOWN - Zephany Nurse, who was kidnapped from Groote Schuur Hospital in April 1997, said that the relationship between herself and her biological family was still in the process of healing.

The 26-year-old was abducted at just a few days old.

In about a month's time, Lavona Solomon, the woman Zephany knew as her mother, will be placed on parole.

She will be admitted into the system of Community Corrections and serve the remainder of her 10-year sentence until its expiry in 2026.

Nurse on Wednesday told CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit that she was at peace with the decision to release Solomon on parole and would give her some time to adjust to her new life outside of prison.

The young woman said that at the same time she would continue to work on her relationship with her birth family.

"It's been an incredible journey. It's been hard, it's been tough but it's also been loving and we've grown a lot over the years and our relationship, we are still in a healing process, so we are working hard towards that relationship, that's why I'm still kind of placing distance between myself and Lavona because I understand my relationship with my parents is still fragile."