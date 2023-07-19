Zandi Khumalo set to continue testimony in rebooted Meyiwa trial

Zandi Khumalo, the first State witness in the restarted Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, detailed the sequence of events that lead to Bafana Bafana captain’s death before a new judge at the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Singer and dancer Zandi Khumalo is set to continue giving testimony at the high-profile Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Wednesday morning.

The entertainer was called as the first State witness when the trial started afresh before a new judge at the Pretoria High Court this week.

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus home in 2014.

Zandi and Kelly, who are sisters, were both in the house when what’s believed to be a botched robbery took place.

Zandi again detailed the sequence of events that led to Meyiwa’s death.

This included a casual morning with friends who planned to spend the day partying with Meyiwa’s soccer friends and performing at a local gig.

By the end of the night, Zandi, Kelly, Longwe Twala, as well as friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala spent what would be Meyiwa’s final moments with him at the Khumalo home.

Zandi said they tried to fight off two armed men that invaded the home, before three shots were fired in a scuffle.

“I saw Senzo clutching his chest, crawling from the kitchen to hide between the couches. When I walked over to him, where my mother and Kelly were standing, I saw that Senzo was bleeding.”

The soccer star died on his way to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the five men accused of plotting the robbery and killing Meyiwa again pleaded their innocence.