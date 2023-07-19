‘We understand your fears’: DCS to CT residents on 'Station Strangler' release

Convicted child killer Norman Afzal Simons is set to be released on parole and will be living with his cousin in Parow, which has sparked concern from residents in the Cape Town suburb who say they fear for the safety of their families.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Correctional Services Commissioner Delekile Klaas said he understands the fears of Parow residents, following the news that Norman Afzal Simons, dubbed the 'Station Stangler', will be living in the Cape Town suburb soon.

Correctional Services held a meeting with the Cape Town community on Tuesday night to discuss Simons being released on parole.

The former Mitchells Plain teacher will be released on Thursday into the care of his cousin in Parow.

Simons was accused of being the serial killer when the bodies of 22 boys were found in shallow graves in Cape Town between 1986 and 1994.

However, he was only convicted for the murder of Elroy van Rooyen.

Some Parow residents, however, are not happy about this, saying they now fear for their families' safety.

But Klaas pleaded with locals to give Simons a second chance.

"We understand your fears. We, ourselves, because we're human, we too have those fears. We too live in these communities, but what we're saying is that working with law enforcement, our task is to reduce levels of crime, working with you as a community. You too, you will assist us to monitor this guy."