There were attempts to block African peace mission to Russia-Ukraine - Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa on Tuesday said that the peace mission to the warring nations by seven African countries came with stumbling blocks and only intense negotiations allowed the mission to go ahead.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that there were attempts to block a peace mission by African nations to Russia and Ukraine.

Ramaphosa made the revelations at a BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Political Parties Dialogue gala dinner on Tuesday night.

Speaking in his capacity as the African National Congress (ANC) president, Ramaphosa said the peace mission by seven African countries was warmly welcomed, although there were some who did not agree with it.

In June, Ramaphosa led the peace mission in an attempt to start talks between Kiev and the Kremlin.

READ MORE:

While some have criticised South Africa for not taking a firm stance on the conflict between the two countries, Ramaphosa told those gathered at the gala dinner that talks on ending the war in Ukraine were ongoing.

However, the peace mission to both Russia and Ukraine did not come without stumbling blocks.

Ramaphosa said it was through intense negotiations that the mission went ahead.

"Initially, there were efforts to not have this mission go ahead. But in the end, after a number of months of quiet diplomacy and discussions, we were able to proceed, having briefed a number of countries."

Political parties represented from at least 45 countries are attending the three-day dialogue, and Ramaphosa called on delegates attending the event to come up with concrete proposals on how to end the Russia-Ukraine war.