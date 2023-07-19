Stats SA: Further CPI decreases ahead if food prices stay low

The agency announced a 0.9% decrease in the CPI for June, taking the index to its lowest in 20 months.

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA said that South Africans could see a further decrease in the consumer price index (CPI) over the coming months should food prices remain low.

Annual #CPI inflation retreated to its lowest level in 20 months, cooling to 5,4% in June from 6,3% in May.



It said that a consistent decrease in food prices and the influence of international inflation, which has gone down, had contributed to the CPI.

Stats SA chief director, Patrick Kelly: "We do see in some of the key developed economies [that] inflation is slowing down and our inflation tends to be largely driven by international factors rather than the local weather or the like and so that would also be encouraging."