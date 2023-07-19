Several commuters injured in Bree Street underground gas explosion

In the aftermath of the explosion, several taxis carrying passengers were trapped on the road.

JOHANNESBURG - Several commuters have been seriously injured during an underground gas explosion near the Bree taxi rank in central Johannesburg.

The explosion, which has caused great damage and chaos in the area, happened around 5pm on Wednesday.

The injured taxi commuters were rushed to the nearest hospitals for treatment.

Emergency services are on the scene, working to remove taxi vehicles that are stuck in the deeply cracked road.

Eyewitnesses said that they heard what sounded like a large explosion.

A spokesperson for the Johannesburg Southern Suburbs Taxi Association, Lucky Xaba, said that he was driving on the road when the explosion happened just in front of him.

"A lot of people got badly hurt. Some are in critical condition [like] my brother. They were not able to speak and it's very bad. It's not nice."

Authorities have moved the perimeter of the scene back as the cracks on the roads continue to expand.

