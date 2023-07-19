Randburg power supply expected to return to normal after refuelling: Eksom

The power utility said it refuelled over 10,000 litres of stolen oil at the Randburg substation following a string of vandalism incidents.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said residents in Randburg should expect their electricity supply to return to normal from Wednesday, as the utility refuelled more than 10,000 litres of stolen oil at a major substation.

The Randburg substation recently faced a series of vandalism incidents, with multiple cables and thousands of litres of oil stolen from the transformers.

The power utility is facing rampant criminality at its stations, despite efforts to protect the infrastructure.

Johannesburg City Power said that the loss of revenue and increased replacement of infrastructure at substations cost it and Eskom millions of rands.

In a joint media statement, the power utility said Eskom needed to repair some of its joint infrastructure, targeted by thieves stealing oil and copper cables.

Vital electricity infrastructure has been under attack at substations across the province.

City Power said that it had spent almost R200 million to replace stolen cables in 2022 alone.

It said the theft at its stations had a domino effect that impacted healthcare, education facilities and businesses.