Ramaphosa on newly-unveiled Madiba statues in Mthatha, Qunu: 'Beacons of hope’

President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled two new statues of the former statesman Nelson Mandela in celebration of Mandela Day, saying he believed they would go a long way to inspire hope in communities that are "still suffering" from the country's numerous socio-economic crises.

EAST LONDON - President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled two statues of former statesman Nelson Mandela in Mthatha and Qunu.

This was in celebration of Mandela Day.

Ramaphosa said Madiba's place of birth should be a key tourist attraction.

This came as Eastern Cape communities continued to battle poverty and a lack of service delivery.

But Ramaphosa said he believed this could change.

He said the two statues erected in honour of Mandela would go a long way.

“These statues of Madiba are beacons of hope to individuals and communities that are still suffering from the evils of marginalisation and the scourges of poverty, inequality and under development.”

The president urged government to work on making the Mandela Museum in Mthatha a tourist attraction.