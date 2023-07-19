Ramaphosa implores north to revisit climate change commitments

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking during the BRICS Political Parties Dialogue 2023 where he said that the global north contributed the most to greenhouse gas emissions.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa said some countries were bearing the responsibility of global warming - which they’re only slightly responsible for.

Ramaphosa called on the north to play their part to ensure that their commitments to climate change were achieved.

He was speaking at the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Political Parties Dialogue 2023 in Boksburg on Tuesday night.

The dialogue brings together BRICS-aligned political parties and activists.

The event is one of more than 200 events taking place ahead of the BRICS heads of State summit next month.

Ramaphosa said that the global north contributed the most to greenhouse gas emissions.

The ANC leader urged BRICS-aligned countries to call on such countries play their role to end global warming.

"The industrialised countries that are most responsible in the global north, must live up to the promises, the commitments that they have made to fund the actions we need to take to protect our economies and our people from the ravages of climate change.”

Ramaphosa said to achieve climate change commitments, all countries would need to unite, further saying multilateralism is what’s needed to address even the current geopolitical events.