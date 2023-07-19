Go

Putin's decision not to attend BRICS summit in SA unsurprising - EFF

The party believes the decision is a consequence of what they call government’s inability to be firm on its foreign policy.

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to the report of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Commander of the Admiral Gorshkov frigate Igor Krokhmal before a ceremony to launch the Admiral Gorshkov frigate to the combat mission, via a video conference in Moscow, Russia, on 4 January 2023. Picture: Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP
19 July 2023 18:21

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has weighed in on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision not to attend the BRICS summit, calling it unsurprising.

The EFF said that government had failed to resist pressure from Nato and Western nations to execute a warrant of arrest for Putin.

The party similarly noted threats by the US to stop South Africa’s benefits under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), calling them ironic as the US is not a signatory to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

