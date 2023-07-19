Old age homes, healthcare facilities affected by Mogale City water outage

Many areas in the West Rand municipality have been without water for at least five days due to the slow restoration of reservoirs.

JOHANNESBURG - Old age homes and healthcare facilities are just some of the places affected by the prolonged water outages in parts of Mogale City.

This follows a 58-water shutdown by bulk water supplier Rand Water last Tuesday, for infrastructure maintenance.

Mogale City ward 21 councillor Lynette du Toit said that her area had a hospital, medical rooms and an old age home that housed 2,000 elderly people.

She said that water provisions for these public facilities had run out.

Du Toit said that private organisations had stepped in to fill the gap.

"And if we didn't have that we would have had a major disaster because it is a health issue for the people. There are elderly people here - we have been taking water to their homes because they can't come and fetch it themselves."

Du Toit has criticised the municipality for not planning ahead as there was prior notice from Rand Water that restoration of reservoirs might take a long time.

The Mogale City municipality has not responded to queries from Eyewitness News.

