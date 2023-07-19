No funds to fill vacant social worker positions - WC Social Development Dept

This comes after Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu confirmed last week that over 9,000 social worker graduates in South Africa were unemployed due to budget constraints.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department says there are no funds to fill the vacant social worker posts in the province.

This comes after Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu confirmed last week that over 9,000 social worker graduates in South Africa were unemployed due to budget constraints.

The social development department in the Western Cape has confirmed that about 296 social worker graduates were still unplaced.

It, however, said that through its bursary programme, it had placed 147 graduates in the current financial year.

According to the department, there were 77 available posts in the province but there's a need for 1,600 social workers.