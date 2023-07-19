Motive for Eerste River teen's murder still unknown, say police

The 14-year-old girl was shot and killed at a house in New Forest Village in Eerste River on Monday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Police say the motive for the murder of a 14-year-old girl at a house in New Forest Village in Eerste River remains unknown.

The teen was shot and killed on Monday afternoon.

A 14-year-old boy has since been arrested in connection with the killing and is expected to appear in court soon.

The matter has been transferred to the police's Anti-Gang Unit detectives for further investigation.

Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen: "The fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl is extremely upsetting. An entire life is now lost and none of her dreams will be achieved. It is deeply horrifying that the alleged shooter is a 14-year-old boy. I have a number of questions, particularly around how a child at this age has access to a firearm."