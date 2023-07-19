Mogale City residents say they've had no communication on water outage

The last communication on the municipality’s website from two days ago said that the outages had been caused by the slow pumping of water into its reservoirs by Rand Water. The residents are into a fifth day without water.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Mogale City said there had been no communication from the municipality as they endure a fifth day without water.

The last communication on the municipality’s website from two days ago said that the outages had been caused by the slow pumping of water into its reservoirs by Rand Water.

Last Tuesday, bulk water supplier, Rand Water, instituted a 58-hour water shutdown to conduct maintenance work on its infrastructure.

Andre from Krugersdorp carries a large water tank in his 4x4 and he said that for the past couple of days, he’d been driving to Midrand to fetch water for his family.

Dillen Breiten lives with his grandparents in Muldersdrift. He said the last communication from the Mogale City municipality was on Monday and they had not received any water tankers.

“So currently, we are taking turns to go to friends' houses to shower. We can't make food, we can't wash the dishes, we can't wash any washing.”

Krugersdorp resident, Shaun Baker, said that the last five days had been a nightmare.

“It's been a nightmare. We've been without water since last Wednesday and we aren't getting any feedback. No one is telling us what is happening. They say the water is on the way but still today nothing is being done.”

The Mogale City Municipality has not responded to queries by Eyewitness Newsyet.