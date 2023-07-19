Meyiwa trial: Zandi Khumalo shocked to hear about second docket, court hears

News of a second docket surfaced last year, fuelling speculation that there was prima facie evidence against the people in the Vosloorus house where the Bafana Bafana captain was shot in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - Entertainer Zandi Khumalo said she was shocked to hear about the infamous second docket in the Senzo Meyiwa trial splashed in the news.

News of a second docket surfaced last year, fuelling speculation that there was prima facie evidence against the people in the Vosloorus house where the Bafana Bafana captain was shot in 2014.

This includes murder charges against Zandi, her sister Kelly Khumalo and mother Gladness, Longwe Twala and two other friends.

But the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) later got a breakthrough with five men, now on trial, placed at the crime scene.

Zandi said she was not kept in the loop about the developments in the case.

“At first they would update us on what was happening with the case but after some time, it was just quiet.”

Led by State prosecutor George Baloyi in her testimony, Zandi denied there were ever charges against her.

“Do you know if there was ever a second docket opened?” asked Baloyi, to which Zandi answered: “No, I only heard about it in the news but I was never informed by anyone.”

