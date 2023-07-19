Meyiwa trial reboot: ‘I pleaded for him to hang on,' Zandi Khumalo tells court

Zandi Khumalo was back in the Pretoria High Court's witness box on Tuesday detailing what happened on the drive to the hospital after Senzo Meyiwa was shot.

JOHANNESBURG - It was an emotional start to proceedings at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria High Court, with Zandi Khumalo breaking down in tears.

Khumalo was back in the witness box for a second day in the rebooted Meyiwa trial.

She was among the people who were in the Volorous house in Ekurhuleni when the Bafana Bafana captain was killed in 2014 in what’s believed to be a botched robbery.

READ: Zandi Khumalo rehashes circumstances leading to Senzo Meyiwa's death

Khumalo was barely on the stand for five minutes, detailing what happened on the drive to the hospital after the shooting.

She asked for a comfort break as she grappled with her emotions.

"I could see his eyes rolling back. I put my hands on his face and pleaded for him to hang on there. I told him we were almost at the hospital."