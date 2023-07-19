Livestock killings in northern KZN being probed in wake of lion sighting claims

On Sunday, residents living between Mandeni and Gingindlovu claimed to have spotted two lions in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Ezemvelo Wildlife in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) said it had dispatched an experienced team to probe the death of livestock in the northern parts of the province.

While rangers were deployed to search the area, they neither confirmed nor denied that lions were indeed on the loose.

KZN Wildlife said teams were yet to determine what may have killed livestock discovered in the northern parts of the province.

Ezemvelo said the carcasses discovered were of cattle and a goat.

Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo said the team would investigate what killed them on Wednesday.

"Today we are sending our teams from Hluhluwe and Mfolozi Park to go and do further investigation and determine what exactly killed that cattle. The guys from Hluhluwe Mfolozi Park are more experienced as they deal with a lion kill almost on a daily basis."



Communities have been urged to alert the nearest police station should they spot or hear any sounds of the lion.