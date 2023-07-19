KZN police launch investigation into murder of photojournalist Bongani Mbatha

Mbatha was shot and killed by unknown gunmen at his home in Hammarsdale, in the west of Durban on Tuesday night.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police have launched an investigation into the murder of Independent Media photojournalist, Bongani Mbatha, who was killed on Tuesday night.

Mbatha was shot and killed by unknown gunmen at his home in Hammarsdale, in the west of Durban.

The motive of the killing is unknown at the moment, however, preliminary reports say that two gunmen knocked on his door and shot him several times after he opened for them.

Police in the province say they have now opened a murder investigation.

"Police are investigating a case of murder following an incident that occurred at Woodyglen area on Tuesday evening, 18 July 2023. A 51-year-old man’s body was found inside a backroom with multiple gunshot wounds. It is alleged that two men were seen running away from the scene and the victim was declared dead on scene."

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has conveyed his condolences on the passing of Mbatha, describing him as a very talented and humble photographer.

"On behalf of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, we pray to God Almighty to grant the family strength during this difficult period. Mr Mbatha will be remembered for his extraordinary talent that enabled him to capture the reburial of Queen Thomozile Jezangani Ndwandwe, the mother of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in 2011. We recall that Mr Mbatha went on to capture and documented the unveiling of the tombstone of the grandmother of the Zulu king in 2017," said the king’s spokesperson, Prince Africa Zulu.

The governing party in the province, the ANC, has also called on police top brass to ensure that the matter is probed.

"The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal is calling on the Minister of Police Bheki Cele and provincial Police Commissioner Lt-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to investigate the callous murder of talented photographer, Mr Bongani Mbatha,” ANC KZN spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said.

Mndebele added: "We remain worried about the brutal nature of crime which has become the biggest threat to the human rights of citizens of this province. It cannot be correct that more and more citizens feel unsafe in their homes where they should be secured and comfortable."

