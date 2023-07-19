JHB Water prioritising areas with low pressure or no water after planned outage

Johannesburg Water said that even though residents in some areas still had little to no water, its systems mostly recovered from last week's planned water shutdown.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Water said that its systems recovered better than expected, but some residents said they still had no supply.

Almost one week after the shutdown, the water utility confirmed that its systems were running at around 90% capacity.

It said the Randburg, Soweto and Johannesburg central areas might still be affected with low water supply.

However, it emphasised that considering this was one of the largest planned shutdowns the entity experienced, the progress made so far was adequate.

READ MORE:

According to Johannesburg Water's plan, the water supply was supposed to return at a reduced level to all the affected areas.

But some residents hadn't seen a drop of water in days.

“Johannesburg Water teams continue prioritising flushing the network to get rid of airlocks in areas that are still struggling with low pressure or no water,” said the utility's Nombuso Shabalala.

The water utility has to reroute some of its alternative water supply to areas without running water.