‘I’m at peace’: Zephany Nurse ‘relieved’ ahead of kidnapper’s jail release

Lavona Solomon, who kidnapped Nurse as an infant in 1997 and raised her as her own child, will be placed on parole in August, serving the rest of her ten-year sentence in the Community Corrections sytem.

CAPE TOWN - Zephany Nurse said she feels a sense of relief ahead of the release of the woman jailed for kidnapping her.

Twenty-six-year-old Nurse was abducted as an infant at the Groote Schuur Hospital in April 1997.

Lavona Solomon changed Nurse's name to Miche Solomon and raised her as her own child.

It was only when she hit high school and unknowingly made friends with her biological sister that she learnt who she really was.

Solomon, who was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, will be placed on parole, effective from 18 August.

She will be admitted into the system of Community Corrections and serve the remainder of her sentence until its expiry in 2026.

Nurse said she last saw Solomon at a parole hearing in 2022.

"I think it's more of a relief for me. I think now that everybody can actually move on with their lives and everything can now settle down, so I am quite relieved.

"I think I'm more at peace with the fact that she's coming out and it stems a lot from forgiveness and just moving on with life."