DA to lay criminal complaints against Cele, Masemola over SAPS spy equipment

This was after the police purchased spy equipment known as grabbers without following the correct procedures in line with the Rica Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has once again found itself in hot water for the use of illegal spy equipment.

This after the police purchased spy equipment known as grabbers without following the correct procedures in line with the Rica Act.

A "grabber" is a device capable of intercepting calls, SMS', and cloning cell phones, effectively transforming a phone into a tracking and surveillance tool.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s police spokesperson, Andrew Whitfield, says charges would be laid against Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

"In response to a DA parliamentary question, Police Minister Bheki Cele has acknowledged that the South African Police Service (SAPS) purchased spy equipment known as "grabbers" without obtaining the necessary exemption certificate under the Rica Act. In the coming days, the DA will lay criminal charges against both Bheki Cele and Fannie Masemola."