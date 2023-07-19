DA's victory to keep Putin out of SA must be celebrated - Steenhuisen

The party has added that it's still going ahead with its legal case, calling for the court to compel government to execute an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is claiming victory following the Presidency’s announcement on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be attending the BRICS summit in Johannesburg next month.

The party has added that it's still going ahead with its legal case, calling for the court to compel government to execute an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

DA leader John Steenhuisen said South Africa’s international reputation was at stake in this matter.

ALSO READ:

• BRICS summit to go ahead as planned despite Putin absence - ANC

• ANC welcomes Putin's decision not to attend BRICS summit in SA

• Putin won't attend BRICS summit, Presidency confirms

On Tuesday, the DA scored a legal victory in the North Gauteng High Court to have President Cyril Ramaphosa’s confidential affidavit on the Vladimir Putin arrest warrant made public.

Steenhuisen said that keeping Putin out of South Africa safeguards the country’s economic interests.

"Our commitment to the principles of justice, accountability and adherence to international treaties has won the day against the ANC and their Russian ally."

Steenhuisen said that government must not compromise on its duty to uphold international law.

"Getting Vladimir Putin to bend the knee before the rule of law is no small feat, and the DA’s victory to keep him out of our country is a victory that should be celebrated by all of South Africa."

Russia will be represented by its foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, at next month’s BRICS summit.