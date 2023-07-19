Cape Town learners embrace fun & innovative Mandela Day coding event

The event, Coding4Mandela, was held at the Cape Town Central Library on Tuesday and was attended by approximately 300 learners from across the metro.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town learners who participated in a Mandela Day coding event welcomed the initiative, saying it was a fun and innovative way to learn new skills.

Nelson Mandela University's Computing Sciences Department, the Leva Foundation and Amazon Web Services collaborated to host the Coding4Mandela event at the Cape Town Central Library on Tuesday.

Around 300 learners from across Cape Town participated in the event.

It was a first for some of the learners taking part in the coding initiative.

#Coding4Mandela A coding event, geared at narrowing the digital skills gap in the country, is underway at the Cape Town Central Library. KB pic.twitter.com/tjn9BS4sE2 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2023

Nelson Mandela University’s Computing Sciences Department has collaborated with the Leva Foundation and Amazon Web Services to host learners from the Cape metro. pic.twitter.com/4VWxvXWjUI ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2023

This annual coding event forms part of NMU's engagement project, Tangible Africa, and introduces offline coding to learners from diverse backgrounds. pic.twitter.com/eFY8G4tiUo ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2023

Learners are competing against each other in the “offline coding”competition.



Leva Foundation CEO, Ryan Lê Roux… pic.twitter.com/g7heaPgHdD ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2023