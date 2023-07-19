Cape Town learners embrace fun & innovative Mandela Day coding event
The event, Coding4Mandela, was held at the Cape Town Central Library on Tuesday and was attended by approximately 300 learners from across the metro.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town learners who participated in a Mandela Day coding event welcomed the initiative, saying it was a fun and innovative way to learn new skills.
Nelson Mandela University's Computing Sciences Department, the Leva Foundation and Amazon Web Services collaborated to host the Coding4Mandela event at the Cape Town Central Library on Tuesday.
It was a first for some of the learners taking part in the coding initiative.
