Cape Town learners embrace fun & innovative Mandela Day coding event

The event, Coding4Mandela, was held at the Cape Town Central Library on Tuesday and was attended by approximately 300 learners from across the metro.

Learners participating in Cape Town's Coding4Mandela event at the Cape Town Central Library on Tuesday, 18 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/EWNReporter
19 July 2023 07:27

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town learners who participated in a Mandela Day coding event welcomed the initiative, saying it was a fun and innovative way to learn new skills.

Nelson Mandela University's Computing Sciences Department, the Leva Foundation and Amazon Web Services collaborated to host the Coding4Mandela event at the Cape Town Central Library on Tuesday.

Around 300 learners from across Cape Town participated in the event.

It was a first for some of the learners taking part in the coding initiative.

