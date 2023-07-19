Boksburg gas leak: Zim embassy to see to Zim nationals' repatriation and burial

According to the embassy, of the 17 people that died after nitrogen oxide leaked at the Angelo Informal Settlement in July, four of the victims were Zimbabwean nationals.

JOHANNESBURG - The Zimbabwean embassy in South Africa said it would be taking care of the repatriation and burial of the Zimbabwean nationals that died in the Boksburg gas leak disaster.

Earlier in July, 17 people died at the Angelo Informal Settlement as a result of a nitrogen oxide leak from a gas canister.

It's alleged that illegal miners were trying to pry open the cylinder.

Eyewitness News reported that many of the deceased were Mozambican and Zimbabwean nationals whose families are struggling to raise money to bury them in their home countries.

The embassy said it verified that four Zimbabwean nationals died in the disaster.

Two of them were adults - Clairster Ndlovu and Siziwe Dube - and the other two were children – four-year-old Lenmore Ndlovu and three-year-old Thembelihle Dube.

Zimbabwe Consular General in Johannesburg, Eria Phiri said it is important that the deceased are buried at home.

"The government of Zimbabwe is a considerate government. Where we experience such disasters, we always assist our nationals."

Phiri said the embassy has begun preparing the repatriation documents and is expecting to have a funeral by the end of July.