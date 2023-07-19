As cold front approaches, Joburg EMS ups winter fire safety drive

Joburg EMS says they usually see a spike in house fire incidents during cold spells and have embarked on a drive to educate residents on winter fire safety.

JOHANNESBURG - As very cold conditions sweep over some parts of the country, Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) is going door to door in some areas in a bid to educate residents on winter fire safety.

Gauteng residents can expect colder temperatures to creep in from Thursday.

Earlier in July, Gauteng residents were hit with some unexpected snowfall after a cold front moved in over the country.

“In Gauteng, we are expecting overnight into Thursday isolated showers and thundershowers with very cold daytime temperatures on Thursday,” said the weather service’s Puseletso Mofokeng.

Joburg EMS has warned residents to keep a close eye on all heating devices, as they usually see a spike in house fire incidents during cold spells.

“Residents are advised to consider the risks the weather conditions may have on livestock, the aged and the vulnerable, as well as on driving conditions,” said EMS’s Charles Mabaso.

On Thursday, emergency teams are expected to expand their fire safety campaign to other areas in Johannesburg, including the inner city and Langlaagte.