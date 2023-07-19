Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin that is party to a war for which it’s trying to broker peace.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that arresting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would complicate African leaders’ attempts to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

This is contained in an affidavit to the North Gauteng High Court, which Ramaphosa was on Tuesday compelled to make public.

In his affidavit, Ramaphosa also said that executing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) could spark a war with Russia.

The affidavit forms parts of the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s court case to force government’s hand in arresting Putin, should he attend the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Johannesburg next month.

Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for a sitting head of State that is party to a war for which it’s trying to broker peace.

In an affidavit that had initially been filed as confidential - Ramaphosa said an arrest would escalate hostilities that would scupper any peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine.

Drawing on South Africa’s own experiences of apartheid atrocities - Ramaphosa said the country has a unique perspective to share on how best to negotiate for peace and reconciliation.

He said he’s thus surprised by the DA’s lack of appreciation for a negotiated settlement.

But DA leader John Steenhuisen labelled Ramaphosa’s response to the matter as farcical and flimsy.

“It is clear that the South African government is making every possible attempt to obfuscate and cover up this pivotal matter to avoid public scrutiny, and to mask its inability to stand up to war mongers and despots like Vladimir Putin, as should be expected from any human rights-based foreign policy.”

Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns about executing an arrest warrant.

