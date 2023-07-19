ANC welcomes Putin's decision not to attend BRICS summit in SA

The decision by Putin ultimately means South Africa will not be drawn into the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Putin.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision not to attend the BRICS heads of state summit next month.

The decision by Putin ultimately means South Africa will not be drawn into the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Putin.

As a signatory of the Rome Statute, South Africa would have been obligated to arrest Putin when he landed on South African soil.

Reacting to a statement by the Presidency on the matter, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said that while it was the party's wish to have Putin at the summit, the ICC matter had complicated the situation.

"We acknowledge this and we welcome in finally laying that matter to rest in order for us and the developing countries to deal with issues of the day - dealing with poverty, dealing with unemployment and fighting for a just and humane society."