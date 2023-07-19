Action Society slams bail extension for man accused of killing his girlfriend

Austin du Plessis is out on bail after he allegedly killed his girlfriend, Lekeasha Marthinus, in November. It's believed he threw a beer bottle at her head while she had her 9-month-old baby in her arms during an argument.

CAPE TOWN - Civil rights organisation Action Society has lamented the bail extension given to a man accused of killing his girlfriend while holding her infant.

This follows the postponement of Austin du Plessis' murder case at the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court to August.

Du Plessis is out on bail after he allegedly killed his girlfriend, Lekeasha Marthinus, in November.

It's believed he threw a beer bottle at her head while she had her 9-month-old baby in her arms during an argument.

"The perpetrators standing trial for serious crimes more often than not have a history of violence and abuse against the victim before the ultimate murder takes place. More alarming is the number of perpetrators who are out on bail at the time of the murder," said Action Society spokesperson, Kaylynn Palm.