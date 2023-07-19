6 suspects including cop arrested for attempted robbey

The police said that the suspects were trying to break down the gate of the building to get into the gold mining lab in Krugersdorp when they arrived on scene.

JOHANNESBURG - Six suspects including a police officer have been arrested for attempting to rob a gold mining laboratory in Krugersdorp.

Police say when an employee arrived at the building on Monday, he was attacked and shot at by a group of suspects.

The police said that the suspects were trying to break down the gate of the building to get into the lab when they arrived on scene.

Four suspects were arrested immediately – among them a police officer.

The South African Police Service's Katlego Mogale: "Gunshots were exchanges between them and security officers.

During the shootout the suspects realised that they were surrounded and started to flee in different directions. Explosives, ammunition and two 9mm pistols with serial numbers filed off were recovered from the scene."