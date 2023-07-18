Zandi Khumalo rehashes circumstances leading to Senzo Meyiwa's death

Zandi, the sister to Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend Kelly, is the State’s first witness in the new trial after Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng took over the matter.

JOHANNESBURG - Entertainer Zandi Khumalo has rehashed the circumstances leading to the death of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa as the high-profile murder trial starts afresh.

Zandi, the sister to Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend Kelly, is the State’s first witness in the new trial after Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng took over the matter.

She is among the witnesses who were in the Khumalos' Vosloorus home where Meyiwa was killed in 2014.

Meyiwa was killed in what’s believed to have been a botched robbery in Vosloorus, with the State expected to argue the murder was premeditated by the five accused in the dock.

Zandi said her sister Kelly, Meyiwa, and his friend Mthokozisi Thwala spent the fateful morning at the couple’s Mulbarton home before heading to the Vosloorus later in the evening.

State prosecutor George Baloyi led Zandi’s testimony before the lunch adjournment.

"On the left side, next to the stand, Tumelo sat there and then next to him was Mthokozizi and next was Senzo and next was Kelly."

