Woman gets free eye surgery in light of Mandela Day: 'I can see clearly'

A woman in Gugulethu explained to Eyewitness News how her life changed when she developed cataracts in both her eyes in 2019.

CAPE TOWN - A woman whose impaired vision was corrected following cataract surgery has lauded healthcare workers for selflessly serving the public.

The Western Cape Health and Wellness Department has announced its target of performing free life-changing surgical procedures for 350 patients between June and the end of August this year.

The Mandela Day surgeries project also includes the provision of general surgeries, hip and knee replacements as well as ear, nose and throat procedures.

“My vision became blurry, I couldn’t read books, I couldn’t watch TV and even walk on my own.”

The 63-year-old from Gugulethu, Nozuko Mtoto, explained how her life changed when she developed cataracts in both her eyes in 2019.

Mtoto earlier this year underwent cataract removal surgery at Groote Schuur Hospital.

“I needed assistance at all times, but today I can see clearly.”

Another patient, 65-year-old Liam Dyason, also benefited through a collaboration with the private sector and underwent surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right knee.

“Other recipients be aware that whatever is being done here is of a wonderful nature and it has really, really changed my life.”

