Station Strangler's release opens old wounds, says Elroy van Rooyen's family

CAPE TOWN - The family of Elroy van Rooyen said they’re not happy at how Correctional Services handled the parole process of the man dubbed the Station Strangler, Norman Afzal Simons.

However, he was only convicted for the murder of 10-year-old Elroy.

Speaking on CapeTalk, Elroy's aunt, Florence Gelant, said that they only found out about Simons' release a week ago.

Gelant said Simons' pending release had re-opened old wounds.

"The doors are opening for him. There are no doors that will open for Elroy or the other children and that's very, very painful, it really is."

Department of Correctional Services officials will engage the Parow community later on Tuesday where Simons will be staying, with a relative, upon his release.