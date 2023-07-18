Senzo Meyiwa murder accused plead not guilty again

The second attempt at the trial comes almost a decade after Meyiwa's death, with Judge Ratha Mokgoathleng now presiding over the matter.

JOHANNESBURG - All five of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial have pleaded not guilty to a litany of charges as the lengthy trial kicks off again.

The second attempt at the trial comes almost a decade after Meyiwa's death, with Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng now presiding over the matter.

The indictment was read out at the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday, including schedule six offences of murder and attempted murder.

The soccer star was killed in what’s believed to have been a botched robbery in Vosloorus.

All have pleaded innocent.