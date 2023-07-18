Go

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused plead not guilty again

The second attempt at the trial comes almost a decade after Meyiwa's death, with Judge Ratha Mokgoathleng now presiding over the matter.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, one the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa, pleaded not guilty to the charges in the Pretoria High Court on 18 July 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
18 July 2023 14:05

JOHANNESBURG - All five of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial have pleaded not guilty to a litany of charges as the lengthy trial kicks off again.

The indictment was read out at the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday, including schedule six offences of murder and attempted murder.

The soccer star was killed in what’s believed to have been a botched robbery in Vosloorus.

All have pleaded innocent.

