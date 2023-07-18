SAHRC remembers Madiba comforting 'station strangler' victims' families

Norman Afzal Simons was charged with 21 counts of murder after the bodies of 22 boys were found in shallow graves in Mitchells Plain between 1986 and 1994.

CAPE TOWN - As the world honours the life and legacy of the late Nelson Mandela on Tuesday, the South African Human Rights Commission's Chris Nissen said he'll never forget how the former president comforted families of victims of the so-called "station strangler" in Cape Town.

Nissen was commenting following news that the man dubbed the "station strangler" Norman Afzal Simons will be out on parole this week.

Simons was accused of being a serial killer when bodies of 22 boys were found in shallow graves in Cape Town between 1986 and 1994.

However, he was only convicted for the murder of 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen.

Read: Nelson Mandela Day: Ramaphosa calls on South Africans to promote world peace

Nissen was part of the search in the "station strangler's" so-called killing fields in Mitchells Plain and was present when the bodies were found.

He recalled the time he took the late former statesman Nelson Mandela to the house of 14-year-old Neville Samaai in Rocklands in Mitchells Plain.

Nissen said Madiba also managed to meet the other victim's families that same day.

Read: SAHRC's Nissen calls for Station Strangler cases to be reopened

"The way the president spoke to the people and how the president, Nelson Mandela, really embraced the pain and the hardship of those people in a simple house of the Samaai's in Rocklands."

Neville Samaai's body was found in January 1994 with five other boys' bodies in Mitchells Plain including Van Rooyen's.

Read: Community input around Station Strangler's parole key, says DCS