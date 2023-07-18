Ramaphosa wants Nelson Mandela Museum in EC to be top tourist destination in SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled two statues of former President Mandela in the province on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the Nelson Mandela Museum in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape should be made one of the country's top tourist destinations.

Ramaphosa unveiled two statues of former President Mandela in the province on Tuesday.

This was done in honour of the former president and in observation of Mandela Day.

However, Ramaphosa said the government had to work on the province's infrastructure to make it more appealing for tourists to visit.

"We now need to make this place much more beautiful, much more developed. I would like to see South Africans travelling here to Qunu, here in Mthatha, to come and see the live history of our country."

