Ramaphosa says govt must deal with corruption linked to infrastructure projects

The president said that no individual should personally benefit from money the government allocates for public infrastructure projects.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government must deal with the corruption linked to infrastructure projects.

Ramaphosa was speaking during the unveiling of former President Nelson Mandela's statues in the Eastern Cape in honour of Mandela Day on Tuesday afternoon.

He said such funds were mainly meant to develop and uplift communities and should be used for that task.

