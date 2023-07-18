R25m set aside to beef up security at policing properties

On Sunday night, 12 armed suspects disguised as officers entered a police building in Pretoria in an attempt to gain access to the armoury but they did not succeed.

JOHANNESBURG - Police said R25 million was set aside to upgrade security at all its policing properties this financial year.

This follows an attack on a police building in Pretoria, where one officer was shot and wounded while on duty on Sunday night.

Twelve suspects attempted to enter the premises disguised as police officers.

After being confronted, the group managed to flee.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola commended the vigilance of the on-duty police officer who was shot and wounded.

It is understood that the group of men attempted to enter the building posing as police officers, but patrol officers noticed that something was wrong.

The wounded officer is recovering in hospital.

It’s believed the gunmen were trying to get access to the armoury.

So far, a case of attempted murder, malicious damage to property, and impersonating a police officer was registered.