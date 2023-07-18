Go

[PICS] MyCiti crashes into coffee shop: 'It went right through our front door'

A MyCiti bus crashed into Truth Coffee shop on Buitenkant Street in the CBD on Monday evening.

FILE: A MyCity bus crashed into Truth Coffee shop. Picture: David Donde, Truth Coffee owner
18 July 2023 08:53

Lester Kiewit speaks with Truth Coffee owner, David Donde.

The bus allegedly came under attack and swerved into the coffee shop just before 7 pm.

Donde says that the bus seemed to be coming down Buitenkant Street at speed.

He went through our brand new parklet… and straight into our front door.

David Donde, Owner - Truth Coffee

He says that, as far as he is aware, there were only a few minor injuries and that everyone is alright.

Other than the front door and parklet, which were destroyed, the coffee shop did not take any structural damage.

The bus crunched into our 1898 building’s wall… I can say 1898 brick vs bus, bricks: 1 one bus: 0.

David Donde, Owner - Truth Coffee

Listen to the interview for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [PICS] MyCiti crashes into coffee shop: 'It went right through our front door'

