Opposition parties renew calls for oversight of The Presidency

The IFP's proposal for the establishment of a Presidency committee has been under consideration since September.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties on a study tour at the British House of Commons said they expect Parliament to get the ball rolling on establishing an oversight committee on The Presidency before the end of this parliamentary term.

They view this trip as the final step in the process that was re-introduced by the Inkatha Freedom Party last September.

They said it’s unacceptable that after nearly 30 years of democracy, the budget of The Presidency largely goes unchecked by Parliament.

Read: Parly delegation on UK study tour as debate over Presidency oversight continues

Opposition parties said their demand for a presidency oversight committee is not based on who’s in power nor the personalities involved.

Freedom Front Plus chief whip Corne Mulder said it’s been a lacuna for too long.

“The ANC has accumulated within The Presidency more and more functions, more and more powers with the deputy president there, with ministers in the Presidency and then specifically President Cyril Ramaphosa has basically almost created a second executive within the executive.”

Democratic Alliance deputy whip Annelie Lotriet said there can be no further delays once the study tour has been concluded.

“We’ve done everything now. We’ve done all the studies, we know what the best practices are and now we must proceed, so then I think all the excuses have been eliminated.”

The IFP’s Narend Singh said South Africa needs its own system that will cater for all political parties to keep The Presidency in check.

READ:

- Presidency oversight committee: Ppposition parties frustrated by decision delays