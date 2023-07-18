Nelson Mandela Day: Ramaphosa calls on South Africans to promote world peace

This comes as the world celebrates Mandela Day- a global celebration of Nelson Mandela's birthday and his legacy.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on each and every one to promote peace as the world marks Nelson Mandela Day on Tuesday.

The United Nations (UN) declared the former statesman's birthday Nelson Mandela International Day in 2009.

Every July, people are encouraged to plan at least one meaningful thing to make a positive difference in someone's life for at least 67 minutes.

This symbolises the years Madiba spent fighting for justice, equality and human rights.

Ramaphosa said striving for peace in the world, for an end to conflicts everywhere, and for a true international fellowship of humankind are the ideals that Nelson Mandela stood for.

He said these ideals were relevant in the past and are even more so on Tuesday, with many parts of the continent and the world still embroiled in conflict.

Ramaphosa said South Africa’s contribution to world peace is through supporting societies in conflict largely as a result of the Nelson Mandela legacy.

He said added that South Africa's experience with negotiating an end to apartheid and with building a multiparty democracy is regularly sought out by parties seeking to bring conflict to an end.

On 5 December 2023, the world will mark a decade since Madiba's passing.