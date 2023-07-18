Nelson Mandela Day needs greater focus on serving youth & elderly - Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has concluded community service activities in commemoration of International Nelson Mandela Day where he visited schools and old age homes in Soweto on Tuesday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Paul Mashatile has concluded community service activities in commemoration of International Nelson Mandela Day.

He visited schools and old age homes in Soweto on Tuesday afternoon.

He gifted pupils and the elderly with food packages, blankets, school shoes and gardening instruments.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile said that International Nelson Mandela Day should place great focus on serving the youth and elderly.

Mashatile added that charity should not be treated as a once-off activity but as something that is instilled in the minds of the young people.

"We will try and make every day a Nelson Mandela Day so that we don't only come once a year to give children shoes and blankets to elderly people."

The deputy president also laid wreaths at Mandela House on Vilakazi Street, the Hector Peterson Museum and the Tsietsi Mashinini Memorial.