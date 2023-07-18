Mother of KZN student who died in Philippines grateful to give her proper burial

With the assistance of the KwaZulu-Natal government, the 28-year-old medical student's family said they would now be able to bury their daughter, Sinegugu Myeni, who died at a Philippines hospital after falling sick.

DURBAN - The mother of a KwaZulu-Natal medical student who died overseas said she was grateful that she would be able to give her daughter a proper burial.

Twenty-eight-year-old Sinegugu Myeni died in the Philippines while arranging to travel back home to Utrecht in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

A video of her mother begging for help for her daughter's repatriation was widely circulated on social media.

The KwaZulu-Natal government has since risen to the occasion to assist the family.

Myeni's mother Lindiwe Myeni said the South African ambassador to the Philippines told her that bringing her daughter's body back to the country would cost around R2 million, and even gave her the option of burying her overseas.

However, with the KwaZulu-Natal premier's office promising to assist the family, the mother said she was relieved she would be able to bid farewell to the child.

"I am thankful that government departments, especially the premier's office, for sending people to our homes and assuring us that help will be provided to us in burying our child."

The office of the KwaZulu-Natal premier said it was working with the Department of International Relations to bring the student's body back to South Africa.