Mashatile commemorates Mandela Day in Soweto

He was joined by Cabinet members, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile and Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda spent Mandela Day in Soweto. Picture: Eyewitness News
18 July 2023 14:26

JOHANNESBURG - In honour of International Nelson Mandela Day, community members in Soweto have gathered at the Morris Isaacson High School to spend the day with Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

Mashatile led a number of Mandela Day activities across the area.

Community members in Soweto were in high spirits as they planned to devote their entire day to community service.

In efforts to increase food security, they planted vegetable gardens at a number of schools in the township.

They were also joined by Mashatile in handing over gifts to elderly people at old age homes.

Mashatile also led wreath-laying ceremonies at the Nelson Mandela House and Hector Pieterson Memorial.

