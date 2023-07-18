Mashatile commemorates Mandela Day in Soweto

He was joined by Cabinet members, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

JOHANNESBURG - In honour of International Nelson Mandela Day, community members in Soweto have gathered at the Morris Isaacson High School to spend the day with Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

Mashatile led a number of Mandela Day activities across the area.

He was joined by Cabinet members, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

Community members in Soweto were in high spirits as they planned to devote their entire day to community service.

In efforts to increase food security, they planted vegetable gardens at a number of schools in the township.

They were also joined by Mashatile in handing over gifts to elderly people at old age homes.

Mashatile also led wreath-laying ceremonies at the Nelson Mandela House and Hector Pieterson Memorial.