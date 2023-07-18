KZN begins process to repatriate Sinegugu Myeni's body from the Philippines

Sinegugu Myeni died last week after she fell ill at the airport while on her way home.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal government said it had begun the process to repatriate the body of a student who died in the Philippines.

Sinegugu Myeni died last week after she fell ill at the airport while on her way home.

READ: Mother of KZN student who died in Philippines grateful to give her proper burial

Her mother posted a video saying that she was stranded with no means to bring her daughter home for burial.

But the premier's office and the Department of International Relations will be fetching Myeni’s body from abroad.



The KwaZulu-Natal premier's office said it had now tasked its Director-General Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize, to spearhead the process of getting Sinegugu's body back on South African soil.

"The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government will provide support and assistance to repatriate the mortal remains of a medical student from Utrecht who died in the Philippines," said the department's spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana.



Myeni was studying to become a neurosurgeon but she died months before her graduation.

The provincial government said that they would help the family lay their loved one to rest.