Idea that BRICS-aligned nations are anti-US is false - ANC's Mashatile

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile said that countries across the world should not be made to choose between China and the US as the biggest economies.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Paul Mashatile said that the idea that BRICS-aligned nations were anti-America was false and should be dismissed.

He was speaking on Tuesday at the BRICS Political Parties Dialogue in Boksburg.

At least 25 political parties from BRICS-aligned countries are attending the three-day event in the lead-up to the BRICS heads of state summit next month.

Mashatile said that it was unfair to categorise BRICS-aligned countries as being anti-West.

The ANC deputy president said that the idea that there were only two binary opposites in the current geopolitics could not and should not be accepted.

"We do not subscribe to this position. We choose the side of the people, we chose the people of China, we choose the people of the United States and the people of the world."

On the ongoing war in Ukraine, Mashatile said that the ANC-led government would continue to opt for peace.

"South Africa has been under pressure to take a side in the ongoing war in Ukraine. The ANC would like to firmly reiterate its anti-war stance: we are for the silencing of the guns."

Mashatile also called on political parties in attendance to make proposals on the reform of the United Nations Security Council.