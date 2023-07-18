Court dismisses with costs Magudumana's bid to appeal her arrest in Tanzania

Magudumana argued her arrest and subsequent extradition from Tanzania to South Africa was done unlawfully.

JOHANNESBURG - Dr Nandipha Magudumana has lost her leave to appeal her arrest in Tanzania.

Judgment was handed down by judge Phillip Loubser in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein a few moments ago.

On Tuesday, Magudumana argued her arrest and subsequent extradition from Tanzania to South Africa was done unlawfully.

However, the State claimed Magudumana consented to being brought back to the country.

Loubser dismissed Magudumana’s leave to appeal with costs.

Magudumana is the alleged main accomplice of murder and rape convict Thabo Bester who escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last year.

MAGUDUMANA'S ARGUMENT BASED ON ASPECT OF CONSENT

Magudumana’s argument was that she did not provide written consent to being brought back to South Africa.

This was in response to the State who said she provided verbal consent and that she wanted to come back to the country to be with her kids.

When handing down the judgement, Loubser referred to several case studies regarding the aspect of consent.

Ultimately, Loubser found Magudumana was brought back to the country lawfully.

“I am therefore not persuaded that another court will come to a different conclusion. Or that there are other compelling reason that the matter should proceed on appeal. The following order is therefore made. The application for leave to appeal is dismissed with costs,” he said.

Magudumana is detained at the Kroonstad Correctional Centre hospital wing in the Free State.

