3 shots fired in scuffle before Meyiwa was killed, Zandi Khumalo tells court

Musician and dancer Zandi Khumalo, the first witness in the new Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, kept her composure for much of her testimony as she recalled the events that unfolded after two armed men barged into the house on 135 Nomzamo Street.

JOHANNESBURG - Entertainer Zandi Khumalo told the Pretoria High Court that three shots were fired during a scuffle moments before Senzo Meyiwa was killed in October 2014.

Meyiwa died in what’s believed to have been a botched robbery at his girlfriend’s home in Vosloorus, in Ekurhuleni.

Two men attacked the house with almost seven people in it.

ALSO READ:

• Zandi Khumalo rehashes circumstances leading to Senzo Meyiwa's death

• Senzo Meyiwa murder accused plead not guilty again

• Senzo Meyiwa murder trial starts from scratch

Zandi, who was at the house at the time, is the first witness in the new Meyiwa trial.

Musician and dancer Zandi Khumalo kept her composure for much of her testimony as she recalled the events that unfolded after two armed men barged into the house on 135 Nomzamo Street.

She said that the calm of the night was broken by the attack, shortly after a quiet supper with friends and family.

"From there, I heard the firearm going off for the third time."

It’s understood that Meyiwa was hit in the chest by one of the bullets before the intruders fled.

Khumalo fought off her emotions as she detailed seeing Meyiwa bleeding before calling neighbours for help.

"I tried to dial 10111 but my mind just froze."

Meyiwa died on the way to the hospital.

Khumalo is expected to continue her testimony on Wednesday.

WATCH: ‘Not guilty’ - murder accused in Senzo Meyiwa case plead (again)