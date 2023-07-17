Go

WC Provincial Powers Bill gazetted, open for public comment

This comes after DA said it wants national government to give capable provinces and municipalities decision-making powers over policing, public transport and trade, among other things.

The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape addressed the media on 5 July about its Provincial Powers Bill recently tabled in the provincial legislature. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
17 July 2023 15:01

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Provincial Powers Bill has officially been published in the provincial gazette and is now open for public comment.

Having tabled the bill in May, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it was seeking to identify and remedy failures of the national government.

According to the party, if passed, the bill will play an important role in ensuring the Western Cape asserts existing powers or seeks additional powers in various areas, including policing, public transport, trade and energy.

The deadline for public input is Monday, 7 August.

