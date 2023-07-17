VBS Mutual Bank case postponed to October due to unavailability of judge

They are facing charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and theft.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against 14 people accused of looting the VBS Mutual Bank has been postponed to 2 October.

They are facing charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and theft.

The group is accused of stealing R2.3 billion from the bank and manipulating the financial statements between 2015 and 2018.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, said the case was postponed due to the unavailability of a judge to preside over the case.

