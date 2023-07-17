Truck attacks are linked to labour issues not 2021 July unrest - police

The deputy national police commissioner said that according to the five arrested suspects, the motive behind the string of truck attacks in July is related to the employment of foreign drivers in the freight sector.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy national police commissioner of crime detection Shadrack Sibiya said the attacks on trucks are a labour-related issue regarding the employment of foreigners, and not connected to the July 2021 unrest, or any other event.

At least 21 trucks were torched in three separate provinces in July.

Five people arrested in Mpumalanga and are set to appear in court on Monday.

Sibiya said they questioned the five and they were all saying the same thing.

"The people that we have arrested are truck drivers. We interviewed all of them and all they say is, ‘our employers don't listen to us and employ foreigners, [and] when you ask for a salary increase, they just go and employ foreigners’."

He said they know who the ringleaders are.

"We do have a list of who we are looking for. We know our people. All I can say is that there is no connectivity to another motive, apart from the labour-related matter."

However, the Institute for Security Studies’s Gareth Newham disagreed.

"No, I don't buy that. I don't think that people would be burning trucks and causing massive disruptions to our supply lines, to our economy, because there are some foreigners driving trucks.”

He said the police were not providing all the information that they had.

“It’s more likely that they are not saying what they know. If they are doing intelligence-driven investigations, they would not want those who they are surveying to know. They are playing their cards close to their chest."

CEO of the Road Freight Association Gavin Kelly said he questioned recent statements by Minister of Police Bheki Cele.

"He said, ‘we know who they are’, but why haven't we dealt with them? Why haven’t we got hold of them before? It's all reaction, that’s all the police seem to do.”

He said the police don't have a handle on the situation.

"I know there are people there who are dedicated there, but there doesn't seem to be this proactive intelligence that can be used to prevent any of this."